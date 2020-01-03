Miami-area church holds Trump rally, expected to speak about possible war with Iran

A rally Friday night in Miami-Dade County at a megachurch is kicking off a new coalition – Evangelicals for Trump.

The rally comes as a response to a prominent Christian magazine calling for President Trump’s removal from office last month.

But we can also expect the president to make a remark on the death of the Iranian general Thursday night. The anticipation is building, wondering what he’ll say publicly about the drone strike.

While not nearly as big as the arenas Trump is used to speaking in, this megachurch, the Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús in West Kendall, holds roughly 7,000 people.

People started lining up for the rally 24 hours ago.

“It’s the perfect place, and I can’t wait to pray all day in this church,” said one attendee.

“I think we are against abortion, Catholics and Evangelicals, and for him, he is against abortion too,” said Miriam Garcia.

But today’s rally is a two-pronged effort to get both Evangelicals and Hispanic voters.

“I think he has a lot of us Cuban Americans that are going to vote for him because the other people are socialist, and we know what socialism is,” Garcia said.

The head pastor of the church, a staunch Trump supporter and Honduran immigrant, assured his congregation Sunday that undocumented immigrants do not have to be afraid to come to Friday night’s rally.

“Hispanics who do not have papers, don’t be scared to come here. There’s politics over this and Trump is just here to give everybody an opportunity in an organized manner,” he said.

While many jumped at the opportunity to show their support, others echoed the views of the president and media.

But the big news coming out of Washington, an American drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Qudes force. The mostly partisan crowd supports the president’s decision to take him out.

“That’s wonderful, because he killed so many bad people, and it is really good news for Israel,” said Gabriel Kira.

“They do a lot of bad things to us and we have to defend ourselves,” Garcia said.

While this is the first official presidential rally to be held at a church, this church does have a rich history of politicians walking through the doors including Senator Rick Scott.

