Judge to decide if Mark Sievers should get life or death sentence

An important step in justice for murdered Bonita Springs Doctor, Teresa Sievers as a judge will decide if her husband Mark Sievers should be put to death.

Sievers will be in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for an informal hearing that will give the judge one last chance to hear from the state and the defense, and also potentially from Sievers.

We spoke with a professor from Florida Gulf Coast and attorney, Pam Seay, who further explained how the hearing will go.

She says in recent years, we have yet to see a judge go against a death penalty recommendation from a jury.

When asked if Sievers would speak while in court, Seay says it’s difficult to say but if he does it will probably not help his case.

“That’s a crazy question, it is possible that he could say yes, but will he? I’m kind of doubting it so far… He’s been denying his involvement and if he is suddenly says you need to give me a life sentence instead of the death penalty, doesn’t that sort of admit that he did something?” Seay said.

We do know there will not be an immediate decision at the hearing Friday morning. The judge will have to reflect, then come back with a written decision for Mark Sievers pronouncement.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

