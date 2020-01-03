FMPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

Fort Myers Police say they are looking for assistance identifying a suspect caught on video committing a vehicle burglary in the 3100 block of Saint Charles Street on Friday, December 27th, at approximately 11:49 PM.

The suspect, wearing a baggy white shirt, was caught on camera riding a bicycle up to a Dodge Ram 1500 which was backed into the driveway. The suspect stole several items from the truck bed then left on his bicycle traveling westbound.

If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect, please contact FMPD Detective Russell Southwick at (239) 321-7810 or [email protected] Tips can also be submitted on the new TRUEBLUE app that is free and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace.

Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

