Complete Roadblock: Crash with injuries east of I-75 on Duncan Rd, Charlotte County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries east of I-75 along Duncan Road (State Road 35) in Charlotte County Friday.

According to FHP, state troopers are responding to the scene, where all lanes are blocked along SR-35.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know