Cape Coral community celebrates life of father who died after falling off ladder

A Cape Coral community is coming together to celebrate the life of a father of five who tragically lost his life right before the holidays.

Eston Taylor died days after falling off a ladder as he prepared his home to be painted.

Earlier Friday, a celebration of life ceremony was held for Taylor. Hundreds of people attended and there wasn’t a dry eye in the church.

Just two weeks before his death, Taylor adopted his three step-children allowing two families to become one.

He was a veteran, a husband, a father and a man of faith.

“He’s faithful, he’s loyal, he’s everything that I want a dad to be,” said Taylor’s daughter, Katherine Means. “If everything God wanted someone to be was in a person, it was him.”

Hundreds of people packed the New Hope Baptist Church in Cape Coral; the same church where Taylor met his wife, served as a deacon and shared his love of God as a Sunday school teacher.

“He loved his family, his awesome family. He loved his church, he loved his church family,” said Pastor David.

Amongst the tears, some found themselves laughing at the memories of this fun-loving father, even if just for a moment.

But those who knew Taylor are not just celebrating his life; they’re celebrating his faith.

“He wasn’t scared of dying because he knew where he was going,” Means said.

They find comfort knowing he’s exactly where he wants to be.

Many people who helped Taylor’s family re-paint their house were at today’s service. The family says that group and the support from the rest of the community are helping them get through this tough time.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

