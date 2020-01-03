Boat engineer falls into water off SWFL coast, crews believe death likely

U.S. Coast Guard in Southwest Florida is searching for a man who fell off a boat into the water after leaving from Collier County Friday. He is believed to be dead due to his age.

According to the coast guard, an older man, who is an engineer of a boat, was unable to use the boat’s bathroom due to plumbing issues. When he went to relieve himself over the side of the boat, he fell into the water.

The boat captain circled back to rescue the man but was unable to find him.

The coast guard continues to actively search for the man. However, due to the man’s age, crews believe he has likely died.

Writer: WINK News

