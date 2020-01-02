Vice President Pence has arrived in SWFL Thursday morning

Vice President Pence has arrived in Southwest Florida ahead of his trip to Sanibel Thursday. WINK News was set up right along the causeway with a live look, which you can watch in the player below.

The VP’s arrival could mean those coming to the island will likely see delays.

We spoke with the Sanibel police chief who suggests that drivers avoid the roads on the island from 3-7 p.m. if they want to beat traffic.

Despite the travel time, we spoke with many long-time neighbors who are excited for his arrival.

“Today I didn’t know,” said Maryanne Banta, owner of Sanibel Beauty Salon. “Somehow I missed it and one of our customers came in and told me he was going to be here, and I’m so excited. I hope I get to see him.”

We have confirmed that flight restrictions will take place around 11:15 a.m.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

