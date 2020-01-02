U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states, Including Florida

U-Haul has announced it will stop hiring nicotine users. The rental truck company said that starting Feb. 1, it will be “the first major company in its field to decline job applicants who are nicotine users.”

The new hiring policy will affect 21 states, including Florida. Any U-Haul employees hired before February will not be affected.

“Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks,” U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez said in a statement. “This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

Other states where the policy will be enacted are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Anyone applying to a U-Haul job in the affected states will have to answer questions about nicotine use, and possibly be subjected to nicotine screening.

The Centers For Disease Control says smoking is the leading cause of preventable death.

