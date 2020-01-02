Marco Island fatal wreck involved motorcycle, vehicle; blocking traffic

A wreck on Marco Island has closed off the intersection of Collier Boulevard and East Elkcam Circle, according to Marco Island police.

A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved and the wreck resulted in serious injuries. Florida Highway Patrol has now confirmed there was at least one fatality.

Westbound lanes are blocked on Elkcam Circle and northbound traffic is also blocked.

Police are asking motorists to please avoid the intersection and use Barfield Drive, Bald Eagle Drive or San Marco Road as alternative routes.

Writer: Briana Harvath

