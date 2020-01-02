Marco Island man died when truck hit him crossing an intersection

A Marco Island man died Thursday morning as he was crossing an intersection on his scooter and was hit by a vehicle.

The suspect, Bart Joe Drake, 57, faces a charge of Violation of Right of Way.

Drake, who was driving a Ford F350, was moving southbound in the left lane on E. Elkcam Circle as he was approaching the intersection of Collier Blvd. Meanwhile, Wayne Peter Ploghoft, 63, was going northbound on E Elkcam Circle in the thru lane approaching Collier Blvd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, both the Ford and the scooter entered the intersection as the traffic signals on E. Elkcam Circle were green. While the driver in the Ford was turning left, he collided into the front of the victim on the scooter. The victim was taken to Physicians Regional Hospital.

Writer: Michael Mora

