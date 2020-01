Large police presence at a drive by shooting location; no injuries

There was a drive-by shooting on Thursday afternoon in Collier County.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Gilchrist St. There were no injuries but it remains an active investigation. There is a large police presence with crime scene tape seen at the site of the shooting.

