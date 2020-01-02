Jurors in the Mark Sievers trial talk about their experience in first TV interview

For the first time, two jurors who convicted Mark Sievers of planning the murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers, take us inside their deliberations.

A panel of 12 jurors sentenced Sievers to death last month.

He hired his best friend, Wayne Wright, who beat Teresa to death with a hammer.

WINK News Reporter Morgan Rynor spoke exclusively to them Thursday about their experience and what swayed their decision.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Briana Harvath

