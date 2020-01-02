FORT MYERS

Jurors in the Mark Sievers trial talk about their experience in first TV interview

Published: January 2, 2020 6:07 PM EST

For the first time, two jurors who convicted Mark Sievers of planning the murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers, take us inside their deliberations.

A panel of 12 jurors sentenced Sievers to death last month.

He hired his best friend, Wayne Wright, who beat Teresa to death with a hammer.

WINK News Reporter Morgan Rynor spoke exclusively to them Thursday about their experience and what swayed their decision.

