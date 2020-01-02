Former police captain Jay Rodriguez returns to court for prostitution scandal

A police scandal with sex, lies, and video tape returns to Lee County courtroom Thursday morning with a critical piece of evidence that was filmed by the accused officer himself.

The suspect, police captain, Jay Rodriguez, who was arguably the face of the department for years acting as the main spokesman.

He retired after being arrested back in September.

City leaders have been extremely critical of the department, but say an overwhelming majority of the officers work hard to keep our community safe.

He said In Captain Rodriguez’s case, the lie was worse than the offense, and he should have taken responsibility for his actions.

The case was blown open by surveillance video that shows Rodriguez in a prostitution bust. 6 years later he’s arrested for paying that prostitute then lying about it.

Fort Myers Police Department is now focusing on two major initiatives to regain trust. The first was the hiring of an inspector general, an outsider who could potentially keep the department in line, and also provide more transparency to the public.

The second focus is crime prevention. A report recently released highlighted how the department needs to do a better job with communication, and their use of staff to better protect the city.

Rodriguez is facing charges of misconduct, perjury and prostitution.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

