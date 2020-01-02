FMPD arrests man for shooting out of a car with kids inside on New Year’s Day

On Wednesday, close to 3 a.m. officers arrested Anthony Lamar Chapman, age 30, for shooting a weapon from a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to FMPD, officers saw a vehicle driven by Chapman traveling south on Palm Avenue and heard several gunshots coming from the car.

Officers stopped the car ordering Chapman from the vehicle and observed a handgun in his possession as well as three children ages 1, 10 and 11 in the rear seat. Chapman was taken into custody and the children were released to adult guardians after Officers contacted the Department of Children and Family Services.

Chapman was later transported the Lee County Jail.

Chapman made a first appearance Thursday morning and he was given $10,000 bond on count 1 and $1,500 bond on count 2.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

