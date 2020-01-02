Cape Coral city manager, office under investigation for unpaid federal taxes

The Cape Coral city manager, John Szerlag, and his office are under investigation for over a year of unpaid federal taxes.

Joe Coviello, the mayor of Cape Coral, said the investigation of Szerlag and his office for unpaid federal taxes dates back to December 2018. The mayor said the city faces penalties and fines, which total over $400,000 and that he has lost trust in the city manger’s office.

Szerlag is confident the rule of law is on his side.

“I welcome an investigation in that respect,” Szerlag said, “because I’m primarily not here to save a job or save myself from going on leave.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Cape Coral Police and Fire departments have separate investigations. The city auditor, who is also looking into the manger’s office, said her main concern was the unpaid taxes. She said on Thursday that there is nothing criminal about what she is looking into.

The city council said it had no idea about the financial issues in the manger’s office. When the manager knew about the problem and why he did not tell the mayor and the council until confronted is still unknown.

There was also a motion on the floor to put the city manager on leave, but at this point, he still has his job. There is another council meeting on Monday. That is when they will talk about getting an outside investigator to look into these issues with the city manager’s office.

The Cape Coral Police Chief Dave Newlan told the mayor that he believes this discussion is inappropriate right now because it is all under active investigation.

Szerlag has been the city manager since May 2012. Szerlag served as the city manager of Troy, Michigan, before his Cape Coral position since April 2009.

“I’m here to maintain my reputation,” Szerlag said, “which is and has been stellar.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora

