17-year-old killed after wreck in stolen car with three other juveniles

A 17-year-old was killed in a wreck involving a stolen car with three other juveniles inside Thursday, according to North Port officials.

On Jan. 2 around 2:30 a.m., North Port police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the area of Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road.

The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

It was later discovered that the white Honda was recently reported stolen from Port Charlotte. There were four juveniles ranging in age from 13-17 in the car at the time of the wreck.

The 17-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The other three occupants were transported to hospitals; two by helicopter and one by ground.

The names of the juveniles will not be released to the public at this time due to an ongoing investigation and the fact that they are all minors.

The NPPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and working on additional details.

Writer: Briana Harvath

