You will now be fined for texting and driving in Florida

New year, new punishments for texting behind the wheel. The ban in Florida to text and drive has become tougher at midnight – you will now be fined for violating the law.

The law states: no texting while your car is in motion. You can use the smartphone at red lights while stopped. You can use your GPS while the car is in motion. But, for your safety, try to do that while your vehicle is stopped. And, if you are in a school or work zone, you cannot touch your phone at all.

Carolina Lee, who lives in Fort Myers, said people texting and driving are obvious to spot on the road.

“Yes you can tell just the way that they’re slowing around,” said Carolina Lee, who lives in Fort Myers. “Slowing down on here either swerving a little bit and you know, I have children with me so I’m very cautious about that at all times.”

The first time getting pulled over costs $30. That is the base find, add court costs and other fees the penalty will be significantly more expensive. Since July, police have stopped 127 people in Collier County while in just Cape Coral there were 51 violations. Susan Wilcox, a Cape Coral resident, supports the law.

“I usually see them swerving,” Wilcox said, “their heads are down and you know just crazy.”

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know