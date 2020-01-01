SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks fugitive in North Fort Myers burglaries

SWFL Crime Stoppers needs your help to capture a Hendry County fugitive that is a person of interest in at least six burglaries within a six-hour span in North Fort Myers last month.

The suspect in the burglaries is Michael Williams, 34.

Detectives believe Williams has a connection to thousands of dollars worth of items taken between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. According to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release, some of the items the suspect took are a golf cart, a laptop and expensive fishing poles from vehicles at multiple residences.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said, “Williams is no stranger to a life of crime.” He has prior arrests in Lee, Levy and Hendry counties. There is also an “active warrant out of Hendry County on drug-related charges.”

Williams is 5’8”, 200 pounds and may be trying to lay low in the Pine Island area, per the release. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Michael Mora

