Sticking to your New Year’s fitness goals

The gym is the first place a lot of people go to begin their new Year’s resolutions. But keeping up the pace after that first month is what makes all the difference.

Fitness experts say a working with a trainer or joining workout groups is a good way to keep yourself accountable and find others who will help push you to your workout goals.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Breana Ross, who hit the gym to learn more about fitness goals in 2020.

Reporter: Breana Ross



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know