‘Meals for Harry’ supports those experiencing food insecurity in SWFL

Helping feed those experiencing food insecurity in Southwest Florida is all part of the “Meals for Harry” program.

Eating at participating restaurants in Southwest Florida will benefit Harry Chapins Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Nicole Gabe, who has more about how the money donated will help create meals for those in need.

This program is part of the annual WINK Feeds Family Hunger Walk, which takes place at Miromar Outlets in Estero Jan. 18.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe



