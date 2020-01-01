Inspiring people of SWFL share words of wisdom for the new year

At WINK New, we continue to feature inspiring people of Southwest Florida. Individuals we share stories about are chosen because they dedicate their time to helping us all in the community.

Inspiring people we’ve shared with you want to help everyone in Southwest Florida to start the new year with the right attitude.

Watch the video above for their messages and the full story by WINK News Reporter Melinda Lee, who shares the advice from those changing the region for the better.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know