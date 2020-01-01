Getting, staying financially fit in 2020

If your New Year’s resolutions include getting in better financial shape, you’re not alone.

A new poll by Offers.com finds 27% in Florida want to save money in the new year.

The experts we spoke to recommend using a banking app to track spending.

They say doing that can keep you financially fit this year and beyond.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Anchor-Reporter Taylor Petras, who breaks down how you can reach your financial goals this year.

Reporter: Taylor Petras



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know