WINK NEWS
Getting, staying financially fit in 2020
If your New Year’s resolutions include getting in better financial shape, you’re not alone.
A new poll by Offers.com finds 27% in Florida want to save money in the new year.
The experts we spoke to recommend using a banking app to track spending.
They say doing that can keep you financially fit this year and beyond.
Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Anchor-Reporter Taylor Petras, who breaks down how you can reach your financial goals this year.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.