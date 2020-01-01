Troopers: 2 dead after Immokalee man disregarded stop sign, lost control of vehicle

An Immokalee man has been arrested after two people died and two others were left with severe injuries in Collier County on New Year’s Eve because of what Troopers said was his disregard of a stop sign.

The suspect, Danielle Lopez, 22, faces charges of Driving With No License Causing Death and Disregarded Stop Sign.

Lopez was driving a 2003 Lincoln Navigator southbound on County Line Rd. approaching the intersection with Oil Well Rd. around 10:20 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the suspect did not stop his vehicle at a stop sign. Instead, he continued south and lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a dirt embankment.

Edwin Jimenez, 27, died from the incident. A second Immokalee man, who’s name is pending next of kin notification, also died. Two other people in the vehicle have serious injuries, FHP said. Of those victims, a 37-year-old man was sent to NCH North Naples Hospital and a 41-year-old male was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Writer: Michael Mora

