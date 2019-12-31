Credit: Marco Island Police Department.
MARCO ISLAND

Marco Island police respond to stranded manatee

Published: December 31, 2019 3:20 PM EST

Marco Island Police Department responded to a stranded manatee Tuesday.

According to the Marco PD Twitter post, police assisted the response to transport a beached manatee on Marco Island for treatment and rehabilitaion.

Police say many good Samaritans also responded to the manatee to ensure it was comfortable during the process.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media