Marco Island police respond to stranded manatee

Marco Island Police Department responded to a stranded manatee Tuesday.

According to the Marco PD Twitter post, police assisted the response to transport a beached manatee on Marco Island for treatment and rehabilitaion.

Police say many good Samaritans also responded to the manatee to ensure it was comfortable during the process.

#marcoisland PD securing and assisting with a stranded manatee today. @myfwc took the manatee for treatment / rehabilitation. Many members of the community assisted keeping it comfortable during the process. #bettertogether #manatee #florida #colliercounty pic.twitter.com/XtSM04m6LZ — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) December 31, 2019

Writer: WINK News

