WINK NEWS
Here we come 2020! New Year’s Eve in SWFL!
It’s so close! Not much time left at all until we leave a decade behind us and enter a new one — the start of the 2020s.
We are out across Southwest Florida Tuesday on New Year’s Eve. From Charlotte County down to Collier County, people were getting ready and prepared to celebrate a start to the new year in the place we call home.
NIGHT COVERAGE NEW YEAR’S EVE
Downtown Fort Myers, Lee County
Cape Coral, Lee County
Naples, Collier County
DAY COVERAGE NEW YEAR’S EVE
Fishermen’s Village, Charlotte County
Fort Myers Beach, Lee County
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.