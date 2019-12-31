Fort Myers police searching for Burlington Department Store cologne thieves

Fort Myers Police are searching for the names of two women who were working as a team to shoplift cologne from the Burlington Department Store at 4650 South Cleveland Avenue.

According to FMPD, on December 1, the suspects removed assorted cologne, totaling over $430, from store security boxes. If anyone can assist in identifying the women, please contact FMPD Detective Amanda Averill at (239) 321-7797 or email at [email protected]

Tips can also be submitted on the new TRUEBLUE app that is free and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace. Or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Author: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT Writer: Lincoln Saunders

