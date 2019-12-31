Fort Myers Beach celebrates 24th birthday as well as New Years Eve

On Fort Myers Beach, it’s not just a celebration of the new year when the clock strikes midnight, but also a birthday party, as the town celebrates its 24th birthday.

Times Square is already packed with tons of people for the celebration with tents set up to handout out cupcakes to the party goers.

People attending the event say they plan to be there all day to watch the ball drop as well as the fireworks. The town is stressing that those attending should arrive early.

The Matanza’s Pass bridge will close Tuesday at exactly 11:45 p.m. and won’t reopen until 1:45 a.m.

Only cars leaving the island will be allowed to cross the bridge during that time.

Trolleys will be available for those on the other side of the bridge. Also, new this year the town will allow open containers at Times Square, which has been a plus for beach goers enjoying alcoholic beverages.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know