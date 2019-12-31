Firefighters extinguish small fire caused by fireworks at Lehigh home

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a fire at a home caused by a pile of used fireworks Tuesday.

According to the fire-rescue district Facebook post, crews say a good Samaritan passing by a home in Lehigh spotted the flames at a house and called 911.

Responding crews successfully extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters recommend soaking used fireworks in water after they are used, and they warn anyone using them not to stack them afterward next to anything it could ignite, especially homes.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know