A firefighter puts water on the ashes from fire at a home in Lehigh Acres caused by a pile of used fireworks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
LEHIGH ACRES

Firefighters extinguish small fire caused by fireworks at Lehigh home

Published: December 31, 2019 3:49 PM EST
Updated: December 31, 2019 3:54 PM EST

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a fire at a home caused by a pile of used fireworks Tuesday.

According to the fire-rescue district Facebook post, crews say a good Samaritan passing by a home in Lehigh spotted the flames at a house and called 911.

Responding crews successfully extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters recommend soaking used fireworks in water after they are used, and they warn anyone using them not to stack them afterward next to anything it could ignite, especially homes.

