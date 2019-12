Deputies investigating burglary at KFC in Naples

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Naples.

Deputies say the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Collier Boulevard.

No further details have been provided about the ongoing investigation

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

