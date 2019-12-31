Celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve

If you are celebrating at home tonight, at home fireworks and other loud noise makers could get you in trouble if not used properly.

Of course you want to have fun on New Year’s Eve but you also need to be mindful for the safety of others as well as yourself.

Police will be on the lookout for anything that shoots into the sky or explodes. Remember fireworks that go into the sky are illegal in Florida and if caught you could face a $1,000 fine.

Fort Myers police have been working all week in an ad campaign to not shoot your guns off to celebrate, because it really happens on nights like New Year’s Eve.

A south Fort Myers couple say they were scared for their lives after a stray bullet went flying through their living room two years ago.

Cape Coral police say they will be enforcing the city’s noise ordinance just like they would any other night.

Downtown businesses have a bit more leeway, but they still have to turn it down once it hits 11 p.m.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword for me, I mean, I like my peace and quiet when I’m at home, so I can understand why those people are upset, but at the same time, I think Cape Coral could be a really good booming city and with ordinances like that I feel like it’s hindering the downtown life a little bit,” said Nick Monteleone, owner of No. 3 Craft Beers and brew.

And with the noise ordinance, even if police don’t see you lighting fireworks, they could still hit you with a noise violation.

They say their goal is not to ruin your night, they just want residents to be courteous.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

