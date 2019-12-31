Cape Coral prepared for New Year’s Eve, police monitor DUI hot spots

Crews have prepared for the big festivities to ring in the new year in Cape Coral, including a beach ball drop. But, with the fun comes a dangerous even deadly side to the big night. We looked into nearly 500 drunk driving crashes just in the last year.

We tracked the hot spots for DUI arrests Tuesday during New Year’s Eve in Cape Coral.

“I’m pretty surprised,” Mac Rietz said. “That’s a lot.

The area along Southeast 47th Terrace is known for its walking ability, bars and restaurants. And, if you’re drinking, you certainly won’t want to get behind the wheel New Year’s Eve.

We looked through hundreds of records connected to DUI crashes in the Cape and found most happen along Cape Coral Parkway, Del Prado Boulevard and Santa Barabara Boulevard. Locals we spoke to agree these are three main, busy roads in Cape, and police say they are hot spots for DUIs.

“In today’s society, I’m not too shocked because people don’t listen,” Sal Lanzeri said.

Our map below shows locations of crashes involving a driver under the influence during 2019, according to Cape Coral Police Department. Click on individual icons to see information about each crash.

While Lanzeri say he’s not surprised by the numbers, he hopes people make the right decision because it’s not just your life you’re putting at risk.

“Just don’t drink and drive,” Lanzeri said. I mean, it’s real simple. You have Lyft.”

Rietz, a former bar owner, agrees ride share services and other alternatives are available to those who need a ride home after night of partying.

“It’s much easier to get someone else that has not been drinking to drive you home,” Mac said. “…You hire them, or they are a friend or relative. That’s the way to do it.”

