Avoid danger on the highway this New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement is warning drivers before hitting the road on New Year’s that this holiday is one of the most dangerous for commuters.

There will be a huge show of force to deter drunk drivers from putting yours or their own life in danger.

in 2018, nearly 4,000 Southwest Floridians drove drunk, and half of those in Lee County. But, there is no excuse and the potential costs are too great.

“It’s so silly to get a DUI when there’s the advantage of taking a Lift or Uber…I mean it’s just crazy,” said Naples resident Ann Quigle.

Local attorney, Peter Dennis tells us including lawyers, insurance, DUI school, all together you are looking at around 10-thousand dollars if you are caught drinking and behind the wheel.

All of that compared to Uber surge pricing, which could be a couple hundred dollars, depending on the length of your trip. While that may seem like a lot, local drivers say spending the extra money is worth it.

“It is and if you compare that to the cost of an accident or the cost of a DUI it’s a no brainer…it’s much less cost, and the cab companies are out there also so there’s many many forms of transportation that can be used to be safe,” said Uber driver, Dave Dekeyser.

Demand for ride shares on New Years Eve will increase the prices dramatically, so to reduce some of the cost you should void riding in peak times, which is between midnight and 4 a.m. You can also se Uber Pool and share cost with other riders.

