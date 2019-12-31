A look back at the top Southwest Florida stories of the 2010s

The decade in news: From hurricanes, to economic downturn and a chaotic Fort Myers shooting. We asked our Facebook followers what they thought the biggest stories in Southwest Florida were the past 10 years, and many of you answered.

Watch the video above for a look at some of your answers and many of the stories we covered and all remember from the 2010s in our region.

Southwest Florida had so much happen throughout the decade, and there was know way we could include them all in our story, but we greatly appreciate all who shared their thoughts with us.

Happy New Year! And Happy 2020s!

Reporter: Anika Henanger



