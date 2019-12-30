Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel, Caxambas Pass dredging project underway

A dredging project is currently underway for Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel and Caxambas Pass, according to Collier County officials.

Crews plan to begin dredging at Wiggins Channel the proceed to Turkey Bay and finish up at Caxambas Pass.

The $2.35 million project is expected to be completed in Spring 2020.

The sand dredged from Wiggins Channel and Turkey Bay will be pumped to the nearshore (tidal zone) south of Barefoot Beach to help replenish eroded sand.

Sand dredged from Caxambas Pass will be placed in the upland area on South Marco Beach to help replenish that area.

Crews are expected to work around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.

Funds for the project are allocated from two sources: Tourist Development funs and money from Vanderbilt Waterways MSTU.

There is also a plan to request partial reimbursement for the Wiggins Channel and Caxambas Pass work through the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection’s Local Government Funding Program.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

