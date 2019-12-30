The most read stories of 2019 on WINK News

There was a lot of news in Southwest Florida in 2019. Hurricane Dorain topped our list by far. WINK provided continuous coverage as the storm bore down on the Bahamas and kept SWFL in the cone of uncertainty for days. Here we break down the local stories you read the most on winknews.com.

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian caused devastating damage in the Bahamas and killed at least 70 people and caused more than $4.6 billion in damage. The storm formed on August 24 and hovered over the Bahamas for days, wreaking havoc on the residents of the Abaco Islands. Winds peaked at 185 mph. –>MORE

Diane Ruiz found

Diane Ruiz went missing in Cape Coral while on her way to work. Her body was found several days later in a wooded area. The suspect in her death, Wade Wilson, was charged with first-degree murder of Ruiz and another woman, Kristine Melton. –>MORE

Woman struck by boat propeller on FMB dies

Irene Sabo died from injuries after hitting a boat propeller while in the water near the Lani Kai Island Resort on Fort Myers Beach. FWC said Sabo fell onto the propeller as her husband revved the engine. –>MORE

Veteran’s wife dies. VA declares him dead, takes away his benefits

A Southwest Florida man who served our nation in uniform and is coping with the death of his wife dealt with another emotional trauma. The VA accidentally considered Mario Salvi dead and stopped his benefits. Since the story aired, Sen. Rick Scott has expressed a willingness to help Salvi. After much back and forth with the administration, Salvi has been made whole again with his benefits. –>MORE

EF-1 tornado leaves mile-long trail of damage in NW Cape Coral

A tornado ripped through northwest Cape Coral the morning of October 19, with winds peaking at around 95 miles per hour and leaving a mile-long trail of damage. Fortunately, nobody was hurt by the storm. –>MORE

