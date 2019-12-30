Precautionary boil water notice for some homes, businesses in Bokeelia

The Greater Pine Island Water Association is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for all homes and businesses the company services from Pine Island Center North to the end of Bokeelia.

The notice is due to a line break at the Pine Island Center. According to the press release, the Water Association recommends boiling drinking and cooking water for at least one minute prior to consumption until “further notice.”

Writer: Michael Mora

