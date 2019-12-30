Online petition wants to stop Tropicana Park plans from moving ahead

The future of Tropicana Park in Cape Coral is in a state of flux. Neighbors have initiated an online petition as they are upset that two private clubs that will be built on the land are using large kayaks in the water, making it tough for others enjoying. They claimed never to have been informed of the plan.

Carolyn Jones was initially ecstatic about the plans for Tropicana Park.

“Nice walking paths, pavilions, grills so we could have family and friends,” Jones said. “It was fabulous.”

But, they said, those plans have changed. Now, Jones and other neighbors are fired up.

“They did do public input and not on any of them does it have 217,034 square foot pieces of land with 2,150 square foot storage warehouses for canoes and kayaks,” Jones said. “Nowhere on there.”

They are not happy about two rowing and canoe kayak storage areas, which the city could lease to the Rowing Club and the South Florida Kayak Canoe Club.

“There’s narrow channels and shallow areas and the tide moves very quickly so huge, huge safety concerns,” said John Bashaw, a Cape Coral resident. “I don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

A spokesperson for Cape Coral told WINK News “the use of Tropicana Park is being considered for the club. However, a lease agreement requires council approval.”

In addition, the spokesperson encouraged anyone in favor or against the idea to make their position clear when the council considers the issues.

Neighbors said that is exactly what they will do.

“Do it the right way,” Bashaw said. “Do it with public input.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Michael Mora

