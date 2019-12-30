FORT MYERS
New Years Eve events in SWFL
If you are looking for the best places across Southwest Florida to celebrate the ball dropping for New Years, we have compiled a list of the best parties and events you can attend in your area.
Fort Myers
- New Years Eve Downtown Countdown
- Dance Through The Decades Party at Society
- Dave and Busters New Years Eve Celebration
- DJ Rhythm House New Years Eve Celebration
- Pure Florida Dolphin Sunset Cruise
- New Years Even Dinner/Dance Cruise
Fort Myers Beach
Bonita Springs
- Artichoke and Company New Years Eve White Party
- Spring Run New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance
- New Years Eve Nostalgic Dinner at Shangri-La Springs
- DeRomo’s Gourmet Restaurant and Bakery New Years Black & White Party
Port Charlotte
- New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Display at Fisherman’s Village
- New Year’s Eve with Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz!
- A Very Jazzy New Years Eve at JD’s Bistro
- New Years Eve Dinner & Dance at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club
Naples
- Blue Martini Roaring 20’s New Years Eve Event
- Cavo Lounge New Years Eve Party
- NYE Fireworks at Naples Pier
- NYE Cruise on the Naples Princess luxury Yacht
- New Years Eve at Celebration Park Naples
- Comedian Vic DiBitetto at Off the Hook Comedy Club
Sanibel
