Inaugural World Pickleball Championship makes history, could return for second year

Monday evening, we will find out who this year’s first-ever World Pickleball Champion after the tournament wraps up in Punta Gorda.

Despite delays, organizers say the event has been so successful that it could return for a second year.

Making history and crowning champions as the players at the inaugural World Pickleball Championship competed against more than just fellow athletes.

“It’s a great turnout, great tournament, a lot of good players here,” said professional pickleball player, Ben Johns.

With more than eight hours of delays and cleanups the first two days, the tournament is still getting up to speed on its final day.

“We were quite challenged through the weather conditions,” said organizer, Jan David. “Our men’s doubles got rained out; our singles got a little postponed; we got to kind of pack it in yesterday,” said Johns.

However, Monday’s overcast skies brought out a new group of fans who hope organizers plan a second annual tournament at Pickleplex of Punta Gorda.

“They are expanding the area, getting more courts and I think more people will be coming from all over,” said Beverly Miller of Arcadia.

So far, organizes seem to be on board and hope to make history once again.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know