How will the Cape Coral noise control ordinance affect my New Year’s Eve party?

We are a little more than 24 hours from 2020, but celebrations in downtown Cape Coral might look and sound a little different this year.

That is one of the reasons why Cape Coral musician, Skyler Enrico, is not a fan of the noise control ordinance in the city.

“I understand 2 o’clock in the morning on a Tuesday; I get that,” Enrico said. “But cutting into our prime time Tuesday through Sunday, that’s where we make our money.”

Enrico hopes to gather signatures on his petition to eventually stop it while the clock toward 2020 continues ticking. Master Corporal Phil Mullen, with the Cape Coral Police Dept., said each officer has discretion on whether to issue a warning or citation.

It’s really up to the individual officer,” he said, “how they’re going to handle that New Year’s Eve celebration.”

For CCPD, it is about being courteous. Master Cpl. Mullen told WINK News he wants people to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations. But, he wants you to be “cognizant of your neighbors,” including “pets,” too.

There will still be a public party planned on SE 47th Terr., including live music, food trucks and a beach ball drop at midnight. But beyond holiday celebrations, the noise control ordinance attracts different reactions, such as from Nick Monteleone, the co-owner of No. 3 Craft Brews & Beer Bar.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword for me, I mean, I like my peace and quiet when I’m at home, so I can understand why those people are upset,” Monteleone said. “But at the same time, I think Cape Coral could be a really good booming city and with ordinances like that, I feel like it’s hindering the downtown life a little bit.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know