How to recycle your Christmas tree and other holiday waste tips

Lee County offers residents the opportunity to recycle their live, clean Christmas trees into usable mulch!

The mulch that is made from recycled trees is then offered back to the community for free at five different locations.

If you’d like to participate, place your clean tree at the curb on your regular yard waste collection day. Make sure all lights, tinsel, decorations and the stand are removed before setting it out. Once collected, the trees are processed into mulch or incorporated into compost.

The free mulch is available to Lee County residents at the following locations:

Bonita Springs: Imperial River Boat Ramp, 27551 South Tamiami Trail

Lehigh Acres: Lehigh Acres Park, 1400 West Fifth St.

North Fort Myers: North Fort Myers Park, 2000 North Recreation Park Way

Pine Island: Near the wastewater treatment plant about five miles south of the four-way stop on the east side of Stringfellow Road

South Fort Myers: Three Oaks Park, 18251 Three Oaks Parkway

If you’d like to take home some mulch, please be sure to bring your own shovel and containers to load it, as the sites will not be attended.

If you have an artificial tree that’s past it’s prime, it should be placed in the garbage. If it’s still useable, consider donating it to a local charity. However, they should never be placed in recycling.

Things that can be recycled included gift wrap (except those with a metallic finish), shipping boxes, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and plastic bottles. Each item should be free of food before being placed in a recycling bin.

Paper plates, used napkins and plastic silverware are NOT recyclable and should go in the trash.

Another way to repurpose those shipping boxes—consider filling them with household items and donating them to charity. It’s an easy way to keep those items in use within the community rather than adding additional trash to the system.

Did you deep fry your turkey for the holidays? Disposing of that leftover oil doesn’t have to be a challenge.

Residents may deliver liquid cooking oils to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 6441 Topaz Court at no charge. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month.

Please transport oils or grease in sealed, unbreakable, leak-proof containers. Also note, this service is available year-round!

