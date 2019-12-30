Florida rabbi rewrites Adam Sandler’s ‘Chanukah Song’ on 25th anniversary

On a recent “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Adam Sandler spoke fondly of his famous Chanukah Song that he performed on Saturday Night Live in the show’s heyday back in 1994.

On the occasion of the song’s 25th anniversary, he told DeGeneres, “That’s a long time for one song,” and “If there are any other Jewish people out there who want to write a new one, that’d be great. I’d love to share the Hanukkah spirit with you.”

Rabbi Levi Hodakov, Director of Chabad of Clearwater, Florida, took Sandler up on his offer.

The song he composed is 98% new and 2% Sandler.

The rabbi of the local branch of the world’s largest Jewish organization rewrote the song and performed a variation live at his community’s Mega Chanukah Celebration.

The song received rave reviews from the community, with one participant texting Hodakov, “Your song this year was amazing,” and another commenting, “I loved it!”

He says he spent several hours writing the lyrics in the weeks leading up to Chanukah. He hopes the song will put a smile on people’s faces and give young Jews more pride in who they are.

“If people put on their yarmulke and do one more mitzvah, it’s all worth it!” Hodakov stated. “Hopefully, Adam Sandler will like the new version and perform it next year here in Clearwater” Hodakov joked.

You can read Hodakov’s full lyrics below, sung to the tune of Sandler’s original.

Put on your yarmulke here comes Chanukah

So much funukah to celebrate Chanukah

Chanukah is the Festival of Lights

Instead of one day of presents we have eight great nights.

When you feel like the only kid in town without a big green tree,

Here’s a list of people who are Jewish just like Moses, Judah the Maccabee, and me

Actor Seth Rogen has started learning to speak Yiddish

And Revlons Ronald Perelman, on Friday night makes Kiddush

They say Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, lights the Menorah

But next year in the White House Michael Bloomberg hopes to dance the Hora

Mayim Bialik enjoys eating a good piece of Kugel

So does William Shatner and the two guys who founded Google

The late Elie Wiesel used to wrap Tefillin

and so does the great singer Bob Dylan

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is giving away his money

and on Rosh Hashana, Adam Sandler dips his apple in his honey

Tampa Bay Rays Owner Stuart Sternberg is a member of the tribe

And we can count the Lightings Jeff Vinik on our side

First Lady Melania Trump, NOT a Jew,

But Ivanka, Jared and kids all are poo poo poo

On Passover Howard Stern, the 4 questions does ask

So does Gal Gadot in her Wonder Woman mask

Comedian Jackie Mason is short and very funny

And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has his signature on all our money

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, isn’t Jewish yet

But if she ever changes her mind, I’ll teach her the Alef Bet

Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and Dennis Prager too

Are all a bunch of very proud Jews

Actress Mila Kunis Shabbat candles does light

And President Trump wishes, Congressman Adam Schiff would go fly a kite

World famous Judge Judy is a very nice Jewish maidel

And Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe knows how to spin the Dreidel

Senator Chuck Schumer has a Mezuzah on his door

But Paula Abdul, has more than four

We have three of six on the Supreme Court bench

That’ll be Ginsburg, Kagan & Steven Breyer the Mentch

I hope you weren’t offended, I hope you’re not upset

The entire song was sung in jest

After 8 days of latkes and donuts, you may need a new belt

But remember Chabad of Clearwater needs your gelt

From New York to Clearwaterkah get up and celebrate Chanukah

because now it’s time to light the giant Menorah

Happy Chanukah!

Writer: Briana Harvath

