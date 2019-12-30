Boat fire breaks out at Sweetwater Landing Marina in Fort Myers Shores

A fire broke out at Sweetwater Landing Marina in Fort Myers Shore around 3 a.m. Monday morning, and crews are working to limit the damage before it spreads.

According to fire crews, a woman was sleeping on her house boat when the fire started.

Significant damage was caused to the boat where the fire started, and two other boats on either side also received minimal damage from the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire Marshals are on the way to the scene to evaluate what may have caused the fire to start.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

