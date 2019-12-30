Disney World offering $49-a-day tickets for Florida residents

Plan a magical start to your new year! Walt Disney World has a special offer for Florida residents.

The park is offering the new Discover Disney Ticket just for Florida residents starting Jan. 2, 2020.

You can purchase the three-day and four-day tickets and use them any day through June 30, 2020, with no blackout dates.

The three-day ticket will run you $175 plus tax gaining you entrance to one theme park per day. For just $20 more plus tax, you can add a fourth day, which comes out to about $49 a day or $195 plus tax total.

Happy New Year, Florida residents! The new Discover Disney Ticket at Walt Disney World Resort is available just for you starting Jan. 2! Details: https://t.co/nVZ7VqSTB0 pic.twitter.com/ybrbs0l6NN — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 30, 2019

If you’d like to go to more than one park in one day, you can always upgrade to the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus option.

Keep in mind, when purchasing your tickets, proof of Florida residency is required. Also, the ticket cannot be transferred to another guest.

For more information on the Discover Disney tickets, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

