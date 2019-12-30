Bill would allow ride-sharing vehicles in Florida to display digital ads

They changed the game of transportation. Now, Uber and Lyft drivers might change the landscape of our communities as a state lawmaker from Naples wants to allow the ride-hailing companies to put digital ads on top of their cars.

Right now, it could be hard to tell the difference between someone’s car and an Uber picking them up. But soon, you might be able to spot them a little easier. Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, wants Florida to allow Uber or Lyft drivers to display cartop ads.

The bill, HB 1039, allows the drivers to sell the ad space, which can be up to 20 inches high and 54 inches wide, but they will not be permitted to be displayed when the vehicles are parked or turned off. Some people WINK News spoke with in Naples said they believe it could help local businesses.

“I think it would help companies advertise and get their word and product out there,” Cole Anderson said.

“It’s not hurting anyone to advertise someone else’s business,” Gordy Gombode said.

But others were not so sure.

“We are so bombarded with advertising and things that are kind of intrusive,” Joel Weiss said, “and this would be another example that serves no purpose.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

