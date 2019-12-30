Authorities arrest North Port suspect in sexual assault of an elderly woman

A suspect an early December sexual assault of an elderly woman in North Port has been arrested in West Virginia.

The suspect, Robert Junior McKenzie, 28, faces charges of sexual battery, and battery on someone 65-years and older in North Port. While in West Virginia, McKenzie faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, false info to law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and conspiracy.

Between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 8, McKenzie allegedly sexually battered the victim at the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail near Pan American Blvd. According to authorities in a press release, the victim provided a description to a sketch artist one week later, which law enforcement believes led the suspect to flee the area.

Cathy Canterbury, who lives in Charlotte County, said she feels sorry for the “homeless” victim.

“When you put yourself out there and you’re sleeping on the streets,” Canterbury said, “you know anything can happen that makes yourself susceptible to crime.

Cannon Wein, whose mother is around the same age as the victim, 72, wants the suspect to get “life in prison.”

”I’m glad that they caught the suspect and hopefully they can follow the evidence and get a conviction,” Wein said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora

