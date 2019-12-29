‘Target’s plastic bags are choking the Earth:’ A petition gains nearly 500K signatures

Over 460,000 people have signed a petition urging Target to stop using plastic bags.

Target is a company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota but has multiple locations across the Pittsburgh area. The petition also encourages people not to switch to paper bags as they apparently leave a bigger carbon footprint.

The ultimate goal is for shoppers to bring in and use their own bags.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Theresa Carter is the founder of Customers Who Care, an environmental advocacy organization focused on waste created by plastic. She intends on sending Target the petition once it reaches 500,000 signatures.

“We want Target to act swiftly. Target’s plastic bags are choking the earth,” the petition said.

Pittsburgh-area grocery chain Giant Eagle made headlines earlier this month when they announced that they would not be providing plastic bags at their stores by 2025.

