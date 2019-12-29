SWFL father injured in freak accident ahead of the holidays passes away

A Southwest Florida father who was injured in a freak accident ahead of the holidays passed away from his injuries Sunday, according to family members.

Eston Taylor was on a ladder at their Cape Coral home, power washing the house to prep it for a new coat of paint when he lost his balance and injured his head.

He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he was placed in the ICU and put in a medically induced coma.

A group of friends and friends of friends came together to help the family after the incident by painting their home Thursday.

The tragedy comes just under two weeks after Taylor adopted his wife’s children as his own.

Writer: Briana Harvath

