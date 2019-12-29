Florida motorists will get ticketed for texting and driving starting 2020

We reported about Florida’s texting and driving law when it originally went into effect back in July. When the new year gets underway, law enforcement statewide will begin writing drivers tickets if they are caught breaking the law. People we spoke to in Southwest Florida say this law should have gone into effect years ago.

Beginning Jan.1, law enforcement officers in Southwest Florida will begin serving drivers traffic citations if caught texting and driving. So we looked at when drivers will be at fault for texting in a vehicle.

The new law applies to drivers texting on a phone while the car is in motion. Motorists texting at a stop light will not be at fault under the new law. It’s also still permissible to use a phone’s GPS while the vehicle is in motion.

There was a six-month warning period after the law went into effect in July. After Jan.1, police will begin to issue tickets to law breakers.

Technically, drivers can still hold a phone in their hands to talk on the phone, but it’s not recommended to do so.

The penalty for first-time violators is $30 plus court costs, which could add up to more than $100.

The new law also makes school zones and work zones hands-free areas. Those caught breaking the law in these zones face a $60 fine, court costs and three points added to the driver’s license.

Tammy Palmateer told us this law should have been passed a long time ago.

“Because it’s so dangerous, people are going off the road, causing accidents, not paying any attention to the road,” Palmateer said. “Instead, they’re all in their phone.”

