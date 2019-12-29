Florida minimum wage increases to $8.56 cents New Year’s Day

Some folks’ paychecks will go up to start the new year. This comes as good news for those working in industries such as retail and food service.

Minimum wage will increase by 10 cents from $8.46 to $8.56 per hour New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

According to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, for those who receive tips, starting minimum wage increases to $5.54 per hour.

Meanwhile, federal minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour.

Christie Galante in Naples said this could make living in certain parts of Southwest Florida more affordable.

“We need it. We absolutely need it, especially here in Naples,” Galante said. “The cost of living, there’s nowhere for the normal working person to be able to afford.”

Florida voters will decide again in 2020 if the minimum wage should be increased to $15 per hour.

If that is vote through, wages will steadily increase annually until minimum wage reaches $15 in 2026.

